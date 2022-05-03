newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Renewing their campaign for better salaries and improved working conditions, Mid-Western teachers will walk off the job on May 4. The majority of schools across the region will be non-operational as the strike action formulated by the NSW Teachers Federation (NSWTF) proceeds. The strike follows the NSW Government's public-service wage cap that undercuts the union's proposed five to 7.5 per cent pay rise for teachers. In addition to the pay increase, an extra two hours of planning time was proposed by the NSWTF. "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," NSW Teachers Federation president, Angelo Gavrielatos said. Parents of students have received information from their schools regarding the strike. Those who attend a school that will be non-operational are encouraged to find alternative arrangements.

