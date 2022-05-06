Mudgee Lakers coaches confident of squad's ability ahead of WWJL play offs

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mudgee Lakers under 14s basketball team will head to Bathurst this weekend for the play offs in the Waratah Western Junior League competition. Back in the competition, with three boys teams after a break of almost twenty years, Mudgee Lakers coaches, officials and players were unsure what the results would be, and although the under 16s and 18s did not make the semi-finals, the under 14s played above expectations to get to the finals. The Lakers will contest division two and take on Lithgow Lazers in their minor semi-final at 5pm on May 6 at Charles Sturt University, and must win to get a preliminary final spot and a chance to make the grand final. The Lakers defeated Lithgow 51-15 in their round two clash, and with a rapid improvement during the competition, there are high hopes they will get through to the final at 8pm, where their opponent will be either Narrandera Knights - round one winners over the Lakers 58-36 - or Bathurst Goldminers, defeated by the Lakers 46-44 in round two. Coaches, Peter Doran and Julian Geddes, have been working overtime to prepare the team for this weekend, and are confident the improvement they have shown will see them through to the grand final on Sunday morning at 8am. The Mudgee Lakers team includes Max Hamshire, Lachlan Doran, Josh Watson, Jordan Geddes, Logan Geddes, Ed Disher, Evan Wilson, Tom Briggs, Cooper Riley and Oscar Diprose. Head coach Peter Doran, assistant coach Julian Geddes, and manager Railene Geddes.

