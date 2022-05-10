newsletters, editors-pick-list,

AN IMPRESSIVE display in front of goal has seen Panorama FC continue its perfect start to the 2022 Western Premier League (WPL) season. The Goats smashed six past the visiting Mudgee Wolves in reply for just one at Proctor Park on Saturday afternoon. The Bathurst club now sits on top of the WPL ladder with four wins from as many matches. Panorama opened the goal scoring in the 23rd minute when Matt Hobby beat the Mudgee defenders with pace, drew out the goal keeper and got a tap into an empty net. It didn't take Mudgee long to respond, however, as Josh Hurt headed home a goal from a free kick to level the match at 1-all. It looked as if the scores would be locked at 1-all heading into the break before Ryan Campbell scored his first WPL goal three minutes before the break. Campbell would score his second goal just before the hour mark and five minutes later Will Fitzpatrick smashed the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-1. Nathan Davis would go on a great run in the 82nd minute, beating a number of Mudgee defenders before shooting from outside the box and hitting it into the top corner to make it 5-1. Jaiden Culbert would seal Mudgee's fate three minutes from time when he latched onto a Matt Hobby through ball to finish the scoring at 6-1. In other matches, Macquarie United won away at Lithgow Workmen's 1-0, Bathurst '75 drew with Barnstoneworth United 1-all in Orange, Orana Spurs scored a 5-1 win over Parkes and Orange Waratahs crushed local rivals CYMS 6-1.

