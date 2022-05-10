newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A cancer patient who brazenly cultivated cannabis plants in his front garden has faced Gulgong Local Court after an unplanned bust from police. In documents tendered to the court for sentence, police said they attended a Cypress Drive address in Yarrawonga about 5.10pm on February 4 this year to speak with a resident regarding an incident she saw. Police noticed 11 cannabis plants around 40 centimetres in height growing in the front garden as they took the resident's statement. The police were informed the plants belonged to Kenneth Wayne Webb who was not present at the time. Police seized the plants and returned at 7.40pm to interview the 65-year-old who admitted to cultivating the prohibited plants. Webb informed police he had planted the seeds and watered them on occasion for the purpose of making cannabis oil to ease his pain. He was previously diagnosed with lung cancer. During sentencing in court on May 5, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned why Webb hadn't applied for a medical prescription for the oil and noted his previous conviction for cultivating cannabis in 1995. "There is a legal path for you to do what you were trying to do illegally. Cultivating drugs is a big problem," Magistrate Ellis said. Webb was sentenced to a two-year community correction order with a condition of abstaining from drugs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/90d886a8-0296-4cec-acc2-7a7b68d446c5.jpg/r0_38_800_490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg