A Gulgong man placed his head in his hands as he was sentenced to one month in jail after a failed attempt at concealing an apprehended domestic violence order (AVO) breach. Aaron George Pye had "no choice but to plead guilty" to contravening the order, Magistrate Greg Grogin said in sentencing Pye in Mudgee Local Court on March 23. In documents tendered to the court, police said they were travelling south on Henry Lawson Drive just before 10.30am on March 23 when they saw a taxi leaving an address. Police saw Pye in the front passenger seat with the victim seated behind him. The taxi pulled out in front of police and was stopped a short distance later. The victim climbed over the rear seats of the vehicle and laid down in an attempt to hide from police. Pye exited the vehicle as soon as it was stopped. The court heard the terms of the order banned Pye from having any contact with the woman or being in her presence at any time. Pye was informed of his ADVO breach, and placed under arrest. The 50-year-old appeared frustrated as Magistrate Grogin expressed disgust in Pye's actions and cited his previous stint in jail for domestic violence a consideration in sentencing. "I'm sorry your Honour," Pye said, to which Magistrate Grogin replied "you're sorry you got caught". "You had no choice but to plead guilty, you got caught contravening the ADVO. You have got to have consequences for your actions," Magistrate Grogin continued. "Whilst the victim might want to be in your company, the court does not." Pye was sentenced to a one month term, which was ordered to commence on March 23. Pye will return to court at a later date for other, unrelated matters that are still ongoing.

