newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Mudgee man has been banned from getting behind the wheel of a car for six months after he was caught driving with cannabis in his system. Andrew Thomas Davies was stopped driving a silver Ford falcon on Short Street in Mudgee by police for a random breath test at 2.49pm on December 23 last year. The 44-year-old was negative for alcohol but returned a positive oral drug test reading for cannabis. Davies was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where he provided a second oral sample that later came back positive for cannabis. Davies informed police he had smoked a joint at a friend's house the night before the incident. During sentencing in Mudgee Local Court on May 4, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked Davies "what are you doing about drugs? It must be costing you a packet." "I've slowed down and got a job," Davies replied. "Go to your GP and say 'I've got a problem with drugs'...it's in your hands," Magistrate Ellis said. Davies was convicted of the charge but no further penalties were imposed. Magistrate Ellis also disqualified him from holding a driver's licence for six months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/4636d4ac-d0af-458e-adf3-3debb7aa9bb6.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg