A Mona Vale woman has been sentenced in her absence after she was caught drink driving in Mudgee last month. On April 16 this year, police stopped a white Mazda ute on Denison Street in Mudgee after the driver performed a U-turn in front of another vehicle at 9.45pm, court documents reveal. The driver - Charmaine Liang - was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station after submitting a positive roadside reading for alcohol. Police noticed the 45-year-old smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. Liang informed police she had drunk a margarita cocktail and three glasses of chardonnay since 5.30pm that afternoon. Liang submitted a second positive alcohol reading of 0.113 when in custody. She was charged with mid-range drink driving and later sent in a written plea of guilty to Mudgee Local Court. Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Liang's driving and her alcohol reading as reasoning for conviction on May 4. Liang was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for three months. At the end of the disqualification period, Liang must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her car for 12 months.

