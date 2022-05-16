newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Have you noticed fewer election campaign posters across the Mid-Western Region? In accordance with their policy for electoral matters, Mid-Western Regional Council staff have taken to the streets, removing Calare candidate campaign posters that are in violation of the Public Places Policy. According to the policy, election signs "are not permitted to be posted within a road reserve or any public space" including trees, power or telegraph poles, road signage or approved advertising signage. "Council has been made aware of electoral signage within road reserves and has been removing these," an official statement from the Mid-Western Regional Council read. "The posters will be stored by the Council, and the relevant party and candidate contacted." Campaign posters have become the subject of vandalism in recent times, with Calare candidates shocked by the acts of violence. "In any campaign you always expect a certain amount of losses, but it's the violence of some of the attacks on posters on my old ute, on our trailers and private property which has disturbed me a bit," Nationals candidate, Andrew Gee said. "Slashing candidate's posters with knives is pretty shocking. I haven't experienced that in previous election campaigns." With just a few days remaining until election day on May 21, candidate's posters are now typically located on private sites across the Mudgee area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/dad65a08-4989-4656-91ef-0529281ce49f.JPG/r277_337_4800_2892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg