The teams are in for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders round 11 NRL match on Sunday at Apex Oval. Both sides have named extended squads for the match with the clubs to narrow their teams down to 18-men before kick-off on Sunday. The Rabbitohs will once again be led by Cody Walker who is stand-in captain due to Cameron Murray being out due to injury while superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell will miss the match as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Canberra will welcome back Orange's Jack Wighton for the clash, with the superstar five-eighth returning from a two-week suspension and will partner Matt Frawley in the halves with Brad Schneider moving to the extended bench. South Sydney prop Tom Burgess will face a few of his English teammates in the Canberra team with Ryan Sutton and Elliott Whitehead among those in the Raiders squad. Gates for Sunday's match will open at 11am with junior local league matches being played in the lead up to the NRL game which will start at 2pm. Tickets for the match are still on sale via 123 Tix. SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS: 1 Blake Taaffe, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Jaxson Paulo, 4 Campbell Graham, 5 Taane Milne , 6 Cody Walker (c), 7 Lachlan Ilias, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Thomas Burgess, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Trent Peoples, 13 Jai Arrow; Bench: 14 Kodi Nikorima, 15 Davvy Moale, 16 Siliva Havili, 17 Liam Knight, 18 Peter Mamouzelos , 19 Isaiah Tass, 20 Josh Mansour, 21 Shaquai Mitchell, 22 Dean Hawkins, 23 Richard Kennar, 24 Hame Sele. Coach: Jason Demetriou CANBERRA RAIDERS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Matthew Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Jack Wighton, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Elliott Whitehead (c), 13 Corey Harawira-Naera; Bench: 14 Tom Starling, 15 Ryan Sutton, 16 Xavier Savage, 17 Corey Horsburgh, 18 Adam Elliott, 19 Brad Schneider, 20 Harry Rushton, 21 Adrian Trevilyan, 22 James Schiller, 23 Emre Guler, 24 Trey Mooney. Coach: Ricky Stuart Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

