Mudgee wins top gong for second year running

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For a second year running, Mudgee has been named the top tourism town in Australia. Following Mudgee Region Tourism's submission in the 2022 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards, they announced on Thursday that Mudgee was awarded gold in their category of towns with a population of more than 5000. After being crowned in 2021, Mudgee Region Tourism set its sights on back-to-back wins at a national level. "We are absolutely over the moon to be crowned NSW's Top Tourism Town," Leianne Murphy, Acting CEO of Mudgee Region Tourism said. "This win means the world to us - after taking out the NSW and National awards last year, we're completely blown away to receive this recognition for a second year running. "This is an absolute credit to our crew, partners, community, and stakeholders - only together can we continue to set the highest standards across the tourism industry and we're so grateful to represent this beautiful region and its people day in, day out."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/7e0140c8-4caf-4a9e-b61a-5444b86407a3.jpeg/r0_1587_3275_3437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg