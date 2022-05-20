Council votes to investigate BMX pump track at Glen Willow

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

At the Wednesday, May 18 meeting, Mid-Western Regional councillors voted unanimously to investigate the building a BMX pump track at Glen Willow. At its February 2, 2022 meeting councillor Paul Cavalier put forward a successful motion to investigate suitable sites and provide in principle support for the idea. A subsequent report was recently completed by council's Manager of Recreation Services which outlined a number of recommendations. According to the report which can be viewed online, the estimated cost for the budget has been set at $500,000 and the Glen Willow master plan has been updated, see below. The report outlined a number of material options for the construction of the track and recommended that an asphalt track would be the most suitable. A number of locations were considered, including at the West End Sporting Complex in west Mudgee and at Victoria Park. The report noted that there are a number of unauthorised BMX sites around the region that 'pose significant risk to the community and the environment'. The report also noted that there are currently no council funds set aside for the project and that grant money from the government would be essential in getting the project off the ground but said that there may be scope for council funds to include with grant money may come before council in the future.

