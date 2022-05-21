newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The junior Mudgee Wombats have officially bid farewell to Jubilee Oval after marching out onto the pitch for the last time on Saturday. After 44 years at Jubilee, the batties will now play the remainder of their home games at their newly-built burrow located at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex. In the first game of the day, the under 12s batties got a 12-5 win over Millthorpe ahead of the under 15s' narrow victory (31-29) over the Parkes Boars. The Mudgee Wombats women are yet to take on Parkes (2.35pm), and will play ahead of the golden oldies at 1.25pm and first grade at 2.30pm. A forfeit from Parkes' second grade cancelled the match with Mudgee. The colts game was underway at the time of publication. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/82d61d0a-7115-480d-8925-011556fc4710.JPG/r0_268_4651_2896_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg