newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mudgee's CWA hall saw members and their partners come together on May 23 as the association marked 100 years in operation. In 1922, the Mudgee CWA branch first provided local women with an opportunity to gather and make a difference. While much has since changed, the association's effort is one that remains prevalent in the Mid-Western community 100 years on. Ahead of the anniversary, Mudgee CWA day branch member Sonja Lunn put pen to paper to create a place where the history of the association would forever be preserved. "I've been in Mudgee for just over nine years myself so being a newbie to the town, I was curious and wanted to make sure we had all of this information together in one place and the 100 years celebration seemed the perfect opportunity," Ms Lunn said. "I started collecting information and saw we had a lot of old documents, we even have the old minute books. "We applied for grants and leading up to Christmas, no one had responded so I was getting a bit worried. I thought we could just do printed booklets and then all of a sudden the phone calls came in and we got three grants. "Yancoal contacted us first, then the Mid-Western Regional Council came on board and then the NSW Government also put in some money. It was all so wonderful." Although writing a book had "never been on my bucket list", Ms Lunn was flushed with pride at the launch on Monday after completing a book that will be read by generations of CWA ladies to come. "I've never been a writer so this is a huge achievement personally, I feel quite proud. The fact I've been able to do something for the community that will live on forever and ever is such a privilege," she said. "The CWA is about being involved in your local community. I think a lot of that is lost with the younger generation. My two daughters are junior CWA members, my mother is a CWA member so we have three generations of CWA members in our family." To purchase a Mudgee CWA 100 years anniversary book for $25, contact the group's Facebook page or Sonja Lunn on sonjalunn@gmail.com or 0404 498 524 (after business hours). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/02164137-7989-4d01-b2c6-d8be160b9b59.JPG/r0_59_4800_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg