Angus cows and calves topped at $4950 while Angus steers weighing an average of 383 kilograms made $2380 at the Peabody 24th Annual Mudgee Angus Breeders sale on Friday at Mudgee Saleyards. Last week's wet weather had an impact on the yarding according to Mudgee's McDonald Lawson Carter Pty Ltd principal Bill Lawson who said about 200 head didn't make the sale, while some potential vendors chose to hang onto their breeding stock as part of their herd re-building plans. Mr Lawson said the majority of the yarding were steer weaners with smaller representations of PTIC cows and calves, PITC heifers and NSM heifers. He said prices for replacement breeder cattle were helping vendors to make an easy decision to keep cattle at home. White Grazing, Mudgee offered the largest draft of 200 steers and sold the top-priced pen of steers to RMA Network members, AJF Brien and Sons, Coonamble. Mr Lawson said AJF Brien & Sons, were volume buyers of steers at the sale. AJF Brien and Sons' Peter O'Connor said the Mudgee sale had a great presentation of "really good cattle and it was a very strong sale". However, Mr O'Connor said he felt the stock he bought for his clients also represented good value on the day. He said the heaviest of steers he purchased would go into backgrounding for one to two months before induction into the local feedlot at Coonamble. "This lighter section of the steers would also be backgrounded in the paddock before turning them out onto fodder crops to be finished in spring or summer," Mr O'Connor said. "The lighter steers also represented great value, as the season is in our favour at the moment. We have plenty of feed and that will carry them through. Matt Poole Tripletone, Mudgee won the Virbac Shield award and sold his pen of Angus cows and calves to a local buyer for $4650. Monivae Station, Mudgee sold the top pen of Angus and Angus-cross cows and calves with an offering of six Black Baldy pairs making $4950 and bought by Thomas Livestock Singleton. Monivae Station also sold two pens Angus and Angus-cross cows Bellaleppa Pastoral Company Cassilis. One pen of 11 cows and calves sold for $4,850 while the other pen of 14 pairs sold for $4850. In the PTIC heifer offering, Andrew Channon sold eight Angus-cross heifers to local buyers for $3650. P.R.Orr, Mudgee sold 10 Angus-cross unjoined heifers for local buyers for $2060.

