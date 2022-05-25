newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With the aim of educating, boosting people's confidence and demystifying cosmetic myths, the team at Beauty Reclaimed will soon host their first open night. In the fourth year of business, new and returning clients are invited to "bring a bestie" to the Mudgee event on Thursday, May 26. With an "overwhelming" amount of treatments available, cosmetic centre owner Angela Winters sought to find a way to put people at ease when deciding what services would best suit their needs. "I want to do four of these open nights a year so we can help new people to the clinic understand our services and determine what treatments are suitable for them," she said. "We also want to promote the services at Elegance Boutique and let people know we're slowly inching towards becoming their one stop location for all of their beauty needs. "There are a lot of options and it can be overwhelming. Our open nights will help people feel a little less nervous to take that first step through the door." Beauty Reclaimed was established in 2018 and after three years located down a laneway on Market Street, Mrs Winters sought to make a move to cater for more services. "Our little laneway had been perfect but then the front of the building came up for rent during lockdown. I had been wanting to get a laser machine but I knew I didn't have the space where I was," Mrs Winters told the Mudgee Guardian in a 2021 interview. "The stars aligned and I decided to rent the spot." The upcoming catered event will include a 30 minute presentation by Mrs Winters who will attempt to demystify some common misconceptions about cosmetic services. "I get a lot of people really confused about everything. For example, some think if they get the epidermal levelling treatment which basically shaves the peach fuzz and dead skin off their face that they're then going to grow a beard. It just doesn't work that way and I want to explain why," Mrs Winters said. "Some people think if they start getting botox they have to keep going because they'll look worse if they stop; no, that's not the case. "Plenty of people come and get injectables to keep them at bay with the wrinkles but they completely neglect their skin health. They get to a point where they look like they've had work done but not the right kind of work because their skin is dull and we can stop all of that. "It's all about education." The Beauty Reclaimed open night will take place from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 26 at 46 Market Street, Mudgee. To RSVP, contact Beauty Reclaimed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/64e8c2ff-d85e-476b-b052-726c08f59cf1.jpg/r847_670_5468_3281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg