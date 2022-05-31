A scaffolder who was under police surveillance as part of a strike force established to investigate drug supply between Sydney and Mudgee has avoided jail time.
Jake Robert Demmery pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on May 18 to four counts of supplying prohibited drugs and two counts of possessing illegal drug charges.
Advertisement
Demmery was sentenced to a six-month intensive correction order (ICO) with the condition he perform 100 hours of unpaid community service work. He was also fined $1000.
The court heard Demmery was contacted on numerous occasions on the night of December 19, 2020 to supply cocaine and MDMA in Mudgee.
Between 8.30pm and 1.50am the next day, the 27-year-old had left five bags of cocaine and six MDMA pills in his Mortimer Street mailbox for collection.
Court documents tendered for sentence reveal Demmery supplied a further nine MDMA pills on December 24, 2020 which were also placed in his mailbox for pick-up.
Following extensive inquiries, police executed a warrant as part of Strike Force Grandi on March 17 last year where two small bags containing a yellow brown powder weighing one gram each were found.
Demmery admitted to police it was MDMA, the court heard.
He was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station on September 9 last year.
During sentencing, Magistrate John McIntosh said a full-time jail sentence would've been handed down had it not been for Demmery's 'guilty' pleas.
"There is every chance you'll do six months if you reoffend or don't comply with the ICO," Magistrate McIntosh said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.