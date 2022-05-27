newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Dunedoo women who crashed into a parked car while drunk has pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving in Mudgee Local Court on May 18. Lily Kathleen Gibson was driving along Robert Jones Street in Mudgee about 4am on May 1 this year after an arrangement to sleep at a friend's house fell through, the court heard. The 21-year-old hit the parked car which woke the residents of the area who called police. No one was injured. Gibson was subject to a roadside alcohol test and returned a positive reading. She was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where she later returned a secondary positive reading to alcohol of 0.163 - more than three times the legal limit. The court heard Gibson told police she had a number of drinks at the Woolpack Hotel between 7pm on March 30 to 2am the next day and that she was on her way home to Dunedoo. During submissions read out in court, Gibson's solicitor Simon Flynn said his client had made a mistake when telling police she intended to drive back to Dunedoo. "She was out with a friend and they had separated so she [Gibson] had nowhere to go," Mr Flynn said. "She wasn't thinking and drove to McDonald's...but stupidly told police she was driving back to Dunedoo, which she wasn't." Magistrate John McIntosh told Gibson drink driving was a "very serious offence" and she was lucky no one was injured, the court heard. Gibson was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600. She must have an interlock device installed on her vehicle after the disqualification period expires.

