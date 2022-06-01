Mudgee Guardian

We Care Community Shop staff and shoppers celebrate the store's fifth birthday

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:02am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We Care Community Shop volunteers and shoppers celebrate the store's fifth birthday on June 1, 2022. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

"To everybody, thank you."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.