What a great day.
Approximately 650 people attended Gulgong Public School's Morning on the Green performance on Friday, May 27.
The highlight of the show was Olympian and Ninja Warrior sensation, Olivia Vivian and the way she spoke and gave her time to all students from Gulgong Public School.
Moving around all of the inflatables in the afternoon, Olivia was as energetic as we see her on TV during Ninja Warrior.
She spoke to our year 5 and 6 students about the importance of being resilient and putting your mind to something if you wish to achieve it.
Olivia also visited Mudgee Gymnastics on the Thursday night and was a big hit there.
She helped students with their performances and ran them through some small activities. A big thanks to Sacha Etherington from Mudgee Gymnastics for co-ordinating the visit for Olivia.
Thank you so much to the Gulgong Public School community for supporting Morning on the Green.
David Lewis is the Gulgong Public School principal and a Mudgee Guardian contributor.
