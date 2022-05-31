Mudgee Guardian
Photos

Gulgong Public School welcomed hundreds of locals to Morning on the Green with special guest Olivia Vivian

By David Lewis
May 31 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What a great day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.