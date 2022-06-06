Mid-Western motorists are encouraged to prepare for a change in parking time limits around the Mudgee CBD as Council align with study recommendations.
On-street parking will change from an all-day limit to a two-hour allocation from August at the following locations:
An independent parking study of the Mudgee CBD recommended a change of parking hours and conditions to improve access.
Updated street signage with the new time limits will be installed over coming weeks with the restrictions coming into effect on August 1.
All-day CBD parking will still available in the Short Street car park behind Council's Mudgee Customer Service Centre.
