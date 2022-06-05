Mudgee Guardian

Liam O'Brien fronts Mudgee Local Court for mid-range drink driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:48am, first published June 5 2022 - 9:00pm
A file image of a person pouring a schooner.

A Wilpinjong diesel mechanic who was caught driving with more than twice the legal alcohol limit has been told he's a danger to road users.

