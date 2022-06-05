A Wilpinjong diesel mechanic who was caught driving with more than twice the legal alcohol limit has been told he's a danger to road users.
Liam O'Brien pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on May 18 to mid-range drink driving.
Advertisement
O'Brien was fined $500 and disqualified from driving. At the end of the disqualification period, an alcohol interlock device must be installed in his car.
Court documents tendered for sentence reveal the 22-year-old was driving a white Holden Commodore station wagon along Banjo Patterson Avenue in Mudgee about 11pm on March 13 this year.
O'Brien was stopped by police at the Banjo Patterson Avenue and Fairydale Lane intersection for the purpose of a random alcohol breath test.
He was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station after returning a positive result, the court heard.
O'Brien submitted a secondary positive reading to alcohol of 0.117 while in custody - more than two times the legal alcohol limit of 0.05.
The court was told O'Brien informed police he drank seven beers and half a can of rum on the night.
Magistrate John McIntosh described O'Brien as a "danger to himself and other road users" during sentencing, and said a conviction had to be recorded based on the high nature of the reading.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.