With a focus on reducing and recycling waste, Goolma Public School students are improving the biodiversity of school grounds as part of their fourth Eco Schools project.
In partnership with the Red Hill Environmental Education Centre, students recently conducted waste and biodiversity audits ahead of leading projects that will be measured for improvements at the end of the year.
"Our two focus areas were chosen by the students who carried out audits of the greatest environmental need in the school," Goolma Public School principal, Matthew Ferrie said.
"They identified there is too much plastic waste thrown out by staff and students. They also acknowledge that attracting native animal species to our grounds, particularly birdlife, is important to the Goolma Public community."
Mr Ferrie said the project is not only of benefit to the school, but particularly for participating students who are developing the values, attitudes and skills required to lead environmental sustainability schemes in the future.
"It develops leadership skills in upper primary age students and fosters the important concepts of sustainability and caring for our environment," he said.
"There will be less manufactured waste and a greater diversity of plant and animal life on the school grounds once the project is complete.
"We will see young children move into adulthood with strong attitudes towards environmental sustainability."
Goolma Public School hopes to receive their silver award from Keep Australia Beautiful by the end of the year.
