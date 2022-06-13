Hundreds lined the streets of Gulgong on June 11 as the town hosted another successful Henry Lawson Festival.
In combination with Gulgong's 150th celebrations, the event brought life to the otherwise quiet country town.
From uphill wheel burrow racing on Herbert Street, to market stalls with items made by local crafters, to the ever-popular street parade, there was a plethora of activities on offer.
In among the crowd were few dressed in their historical best including Amelia Sauerbrier, Sue McKie, Catherine Gaudry and David Warner who brought the style of many moons ago to our 21st century eyes.
After two years absent due to COVID-19, the three-day festival was the event's return.
