After two years of cancellations, Gulgong is finally ready to celebrate.
In a combination of Gulgong's 150th celebrations and the annual Henry Lawson Festival - both of which saw delays due to COVID restrictions - organisers have a full roster of events lined up.
The June long weekend will host the festivities in Gulgong.
Joy Harrison has been the driving force behind the events and said she is relieved to see things finally move ahead.
Joy, noticing a dearth of events for children on the June long weekend, decided to change that.
"I'm organising a family fun day - an old-time family fun day on Red Hill," she said.
"We're going to have all the old time games like three legged races, sack races, egg and spoon races... things we used to do as kids. I've got the Boy Scouts coming to do a barbecue and there will be things happening.
"It should be a really good afternoon. We've got a Cobb and Co coach and trike rides. Basically all for the kids."
For the adults looking for something a bit more fancy, a Colonial Ball celebrating Gulgong's belated birthday is set for the Saturday night, featuring live music, dancing and some very suave outfits.
Gulgong Business Chamber President Peter Willis said the combination of events will be a boon for the town.
"There's expectation that it'll be really great for the town," he said.
"It just reinforces in people's minds our unique and interesting history. Gulgong has been known since the discovery of gold so many years ago, and the crowds of people who came seeking their fortune..."
He said the town has started to get back on its feet after a tough couple of years for local businesses.
"It was difficult for the businesses in the hospitality industry, with all the COVID restrictions that they had to abide by. They've had to do the best they can in that period. And probably, the better operators are now starting to flourish again," he said.
To see the program for celebrations, head to https://www.facebook.com/gulgonghenrylawsonheritagefestival.
