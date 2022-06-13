In terms of allocating "match of the round" status to one particular game in round eight of the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition, it is difficult.
Dunedoo will be out to consolidate their recent good form when they travel to Trangie to match up against the Magpies.
Doubtless the Maggies will be out to upset the Swans, and Dunedoo would be ill advised to think that they will not have to battle for the competition points.
The Narromine Jets will be hoping that the general bye for the June long weekend might be of assistance to them as they try to arrest a two-game losing streak.
To do that they will need to overcome the competition leaders, the Cobar Roosters at Cobar's Tom Knight Oval, and that is a big ask for any team at any time.
Going into round six, the Jets were cruising out in front and undefeated but since then they have been on the wrong side of the scoreboard, going down to Dunedoo at Dunedoo in round six then losing to the Gilgandra Panthers in Narromine in round seven.
Apart from a loss to Gulgong at Gulgong, the Roosters have continued on from where they left off in season 2021 when they were deemed the minor premiers in the truncated COVID-affected competition that never quite reached the semi-final stage.
The game presents itself as a litmus test for the Jets and one that they will be desperate to win. Obviously, the Roosters will be out to see that that does not happen.
Gilgandra Panthers and Coonamble Bears' fans will be salivating at the prospect of their team's clash at Gilgandra.
These old foes go back a long way and many a memorable contest has been forthcoming over the years, and another one is in the offering this Saturday.
The youthful Bears have been a surprise packet so far this year, their spirited and free running approach to their game being warmly appreciated by the red and black faithful.
The Panthers may possess a bit more experience in their squad but they will have to be on their defensive best to contain the Bears attack.
Whilst a loss in the game by either side will have a consequence in terms of their overall season, the (loss) scenario is far more damaging for the Panthers, who could tumble from their current fourth placing on the ladder down to sixth position.
The game should be a beauty and a large crowd is expected to pack into McGrane Oval to see it unfold.
League tag competition ladder:
Rugby league competition ladder:
Round eight:
