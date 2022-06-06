Mudgee Guardian

Swans fight off Terriers to retain their Boronia Cup silverware

By Bryson Luff
Updated June 6 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gulgong winger, Toby O'Leary scoring in the corner in their game against Dunedoo on Saturday. Picture: Peter Sherwood Photography

The Dunedoo Swans have fended off a strong challenge by the Gulgong Bull Terriers in their round seven game played at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval to retain the Boronia Cup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.