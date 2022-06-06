Swans fight off Terriers to retain their Boronia Cup silverware

The Dunedoo Swans have fended off a strong challenge by the Gulgong Bull Terriers in their round seven game played at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval to retain the Boronia Cup.
Lead up front by their captain coach and front rower, Brad Beshman, who scored two tries, the Swans had to work hard to keep the silverware.
They only just edged in front late in the game, clinging on desperately in the dying minutes of the match to claim an important win for the club, 22-16.
It was a good day for the green and whites; with their league tag side returning to the winners list after their loss to Narromine the previous week, with the Swannettes registering a strong 32-10 win over the visitors.
There will be a general bye in the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition this weekend due to the June Long Weekend with round eight to be played on June 18.
Results:
