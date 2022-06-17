Mudgee's Shane Martin nabs top apprentice accolade

"Moolarben Operations are very proud of Shane being named 2022 NSW Training Awards Apprentice of the Year. Shane was an incredible apprentice who took pride in all of his work, is a very good communicator, and had an impeccable safety record. Shane is deserving of all accolades. We also thank Skillset, Shane's Supervisors and Mentors for helping him develop. All other apprentices can look to Shane as a mentor and an incredible ambassador for a career in mining," Steve Robertson, HST Manager at MCO said.

