Mudgee's Shane Martin nabs top apprentice accolade

Skillset, in conjunction with host, Yancoal's Moolarben Coal Operations (MCO) this month announced their pick for the Apprentice of the Year.
Mudgee's Shane Martin was awarded the top honour, selected from a field of more than 200 other apprentices. Skillet said Shane is well known for his "strong communication skills and his ability to collaborate and cooperate with others, particularly other tradespeople on site".
Advertisement
Skillset said it was extremely pleased with Shane's dedication to the apprenticeship noting his strong work ethic, making him an excellent candidate for this award. "His enthusiasm and commitment to learn his trade and his outstanding work ethic saw him selected," a spokesperson said.
Shane started a Certificate III in Electrotechnology more than four years ago in January 2018 and completed his training in December last year with host MCO.
"Winning the award came as a huge surprise. It felt fantastic to have my achievements acknowledged and made me realise that having the right attitude and being as positive as I can has gone a long way. Since completing my apprenticeship I'm now living in Airlie Beach, continuing HV electrical work contracting at various mine sites throughout Queensland," Shane said.
"Moolarben Operations are very proud of Shane being named 2022 NSW Training Awards Apprentice of the Year. Shane was an incredible apprentice who took pride in all of his work, is a very good communicator, and had an impeccable safety record. Shane is deserving of all accolades. We also thank Skillset, Shane's Supervisors and Mentors for helping him develop. All other apprentices can look to Shane as a mentor and an incredible ambassador for a career in mining," Steve Robertson, HST Manager at MCO said.
"Shane is a true ambassador for Vocational Education and Training and a great mentor for fellow apprentices to look up to," Skillset CEO, Craig Randazzo said.
Shane will now proceed to the next stage of the NSW Training Awards, interviewing to represent his state in Sydney this July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.