Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee under 14s Lakers boys first local team to qualify for Country Championships grand final

By Geoff Robinson
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under 14s - (back) Peter Doran, Julian Geddes, Rai Geddes, (middle) Josh Watson, Edward Disher, Logan Geddes, Jordan Geddes, (front) Thomas Briggs, Lachlan Doran, Oscar Diprose, Evan Wilson. Picture: Supplied

The Mudgee Lakers under 14s boys basketball team created history last weekend becoming the first Mudgee team to qualify for a grand final at the annual Country Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.