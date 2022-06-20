With less than two weeks until their expiry, now is the time to support Mudgee region businesses by making the most of your Dine and Discover vouchers.
The NSW Government first brought the vouchers into effect early last year with the aim to provide relief to hospitality and tourism providers, and is an effort that has since been utilised locally.
Advertisement
With a raft of Mid-Western businesses accepting the $25 vouchers, you're spoiled for choice.
The Paragon Hotel, Pepino's Mexican, Gold & Fleece Hotel, Quick Brown Fox, The Lawson and Cooyal Hotel are a few of the 40-odd businesses in the area where Dine vouchers can be redeemed.
Discover coupons can be used at the Kandos Museum, Henry Lawson Centre, Mudgee Museum, Club Mudgee and BizeeBodz among other tourism providers.
All remaining Dine and Discover vouchers will expire on June 30, 2022.
For more information regarding Dine and Discover NSW, including the full list of businesses where vouchers are accepted, head to www.service.nsw.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.