Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee region residents encouraged to use Dine and Discover vouchers as they near expiry

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Clark and Lacey Bennett at the entrance to The Quick Brown Fox in December 2021 where Dine vouchers are accepted. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

With less than two weeks until their expiry, now is the time to support Mudgee region businesses by making the most of your Dine and Discover vouchers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.