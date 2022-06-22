Mudgee Guardian
Comment

Peter McDonald Premiership: Will round 10 live up to its potential?

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:12am, first published June 22 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON A MISSION: Clay Priest produced one of his best performances of the season against Bathurst St Pat's. Photo: JAY-ANNA MOBBS

Take out Lithgow Workies vs Orange CYMS and last weekend's Peter McDonald Premiership was one of the closest of the season with 10 points the biggest margin between sides.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.