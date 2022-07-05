Mudgee Guardian
Mid-Western region to take part in NAIDOC week celebrations

By Newsroom
Updated July 5 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:30am
A previous flag raising at the Kandos Museum as part of NAIDOC week celebrations. Picture: File

A number of Council-run events will take place across the region this week, with the Mid-Western to partake in NAIDOC celebrations.

