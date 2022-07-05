Mid-Western region to take part in NAIDOC week celebrations

A number of Council-run events will take place across the region this week, with the Mid-Western to partake in NAIDOC celebrations.
The first NAIDOC week event will be a screening of the documentary, 'Lake of Scars' at Mudgee Town Hall Cinema on Thursday, July 7 from 6pm.
A special event including Welcome to Country, performance and smoking ceremony, flag raising and light lunch will be held at the Kandos Museum from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Friday, July 8.
A second screening of 'Lake of Scars' at the NEWCO Cultural Centre will follow and be held from 6pm.
RSVPs are essential for all events and can be made by contacting Council's Community Development Officer, Virginia Handmer on 0427 063 686.
For more information visit Council's website midwestern.nsw.gov.au.
