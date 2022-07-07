Mudgee Guardian
Opinion

Predicting the final five Peter McDonald Premiership rounds

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
July 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corin Smith scores a try for the Mudgee Dragons in their June 26 game against the Dubbo CYMS. Picture: Nick Guthrie

With five rounds still left to play in the Peter McDonald Premiership, finals spots are still up for grabs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.