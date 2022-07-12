This housing crisis will affect Mudgee's next generation

It's everywhere in the media at the moment - stories on the housing crisis featuring young families living in caravans, tents and cars.
While the viewer or reader may feel sad for a few minutes after the segment has finished, the children in that story will feel the precariousness of the situation for the rest of their lives.
Advertisement
There have been many studies about the effects of homelessness that not only reflect mental health issues for homeless adults but also for children.
According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies, homeless children are at an increased risk of mental health issues and victimisation.
Their data revealed an estimated 83 per cent of homeless youth experienced physical and/or sexual assault after leaving home, increasing their risk of further mental health issues.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics and Specialist Homelessness Services agency classify sleeping in an improvised dwelling, tent or sleeping out as homelessness.
Children who experience homelessness are affected during essential foundational years of their development.
Stability is essential to their development, and without it, they miss out on education, are prone to post traumatic stress and other mental health issues which may take them down a darker path.
According to the AIFS, children who are homeless are at higher risk of entering the criminal justice system.
The lack of the stability in this housing crisis isn't the fault of the parents; homelessness isn't a reflection of parenting.
These children aren't neglected, it is a system that is broken.
It is becoming increasingly likely that you or somebody you know is living in improvised accommodation with their family.
It's an issue that has come to surface in Mudgee and other areas in the region.
The latest data for homeless children is yet to be released, but according to the 2016 Census, there were around 19,400 children who had experienced homelessness.
I dread the day numbers reflecting the housing crisis are released, but what I dread even more is seeing the effects it has on the next generation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.