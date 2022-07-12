WITH finals rapidly approaching across all of the Central West Rugby Union's premierships, it's time for title hopefuls to make a stand.
Bathurst Bulldogs made a Blowes Cup statement by clean sweeping Orange Emus, there's an epic Ferguson Cup showdown brewing and there's an experienced coach who's nominated Parkes as the New Holland Cup favourites.
We look at these talking points and more in this week's Tuesday Tight Five.
Advertisement
LAST season no player in the North Cup competition was as damaging as CSU centre Maddie Reilly - she notched up 20 tries for the year.
In 2022 not much has changed.
Though she is now wearing jumper #15 for CSU, Reilly is once more terrorising opposition defenders with her lightning speed and canny angled runs.
Since round two Reilly has scored 13 tries and on top of that, she's booted 18 conversions.
Throw in a handful of try assists as well and it's easy to argue that Reilly - who is only in her third season of rugby - is again the North Cup's biggest attacking weapon.
But there is a trio of Wombats in pursuit of Reilly - strong, determined Mudgee Wombats.
When it comes to goal kicking Mudgee's Jasmine Lane has steered 16 conversion attempts between the sticks so far this season while she's also crossed for three tries.
Lala Lautaimi, who was one of Mudgee's finest in last year's shock preliminary final win over CSU, has continued to impress in 2022 with nine tries on her tally.
Violet Cavanagh has also enjoyed some super Saturdays as she's bagged seven tries for Mudgee.
It remains to be seen if they can catch Reilly, but as anyone who has ever tried to chase the rampaging red-head knows, that's no easy task.
IT'S one thing to have depth, but it's another to have a second grade unit which can easily adapt to the style you play.
When Bathurst Bulldogs' first XV have had to call upon players from second grade due to injuries they can do so with plenty of confidence.
Bulldogs needed to do so in their Blowes Cup win over Orange Emus on Saturday - their third win from as many matches this year against the greens - and they all fulfilled their roles.
That wins means Bathurst is just a point away from Cowra Eagles in the first grade race, but in second grade the Bulldogs boast a commanding 12-point lead.
Advertisement
First grade coach Dean Oxley said it's a treat to have replacements who can easily execute the style of play he's looking for.
"There's going to be mistakes when you play an open style of football, so it's all about being able to convert the opportunities that we do get. The good thing is that we get a lot of them," he said.
"Emus have had a very tough year with injuries. That's certainly something that we're aware of. It's a tough competition and part of the journey is being able to have that next man step up.
"Having our second grade side on top of the table means that quality players are coming into our squad each week. That's certainly benefited us. It was really great to see our second grade side also get the victory on Saturday."
ON Saturday after his Dubbo Kangaroos outclassed Orange City 54-12, Tim Beach declared they are still Blowes Cup premiership contenders.
Advertisement
He went even further to state the Roos are aiming to win every game between now and the start of the finals series.
It's one thing to have belief in your side, it's another to live up to those ambitions.
If the Roos are to roll into the finals series on the back of a five-game winning streak they'll need to emerge victorious in what are currently two of the toughest road trips in the Blowes Cup.
That's beating Cowra at Cowra and Bathurst Bulldogs at Ashwood Park.
Bulldogs first XV co-coach Dean Oxley has a remarkable record when it comes to guiding his side at Ashwood Park.
Advertisement
In season 2019 when Oxley coached the Bulldogs to premiership glory, his men won every game they played at home.
This season the Bulldogs have only lost at Ashwood Park once - that was to defending premiers Cowra - and the Bathurst men accounted for the Roos 25-12 at the kennel earlier his season.
So winning at Ashwood Park is no easy task.
Then when it comes to stealing the points at the Eagles' nest - well that's something no side in the Blowes Cup has managed in 2022.
To find when Cowra last lost at home you have to go back to May 15, 2021. That afternoon Orange Emus prevailed 15-3.
When the Roos last ventured to Cowra they lost 34-7, while at the same venue in June last year the Eagles thumped their Dubbo rivals 51-10.
Advertisement
So winning at Cowra Rugby Club is pretty difficult.
Though the Roos are capable of beating anyone when they click - their first XV includes the likes of vastly experienced Beach, NSW Country representative Ratu Roko and emerging talent Calub Cook - they will be underdogs for those two road trips.
LAST Saturday as CSU endured another tough New Holland Cup outing, coach Dave Conyers freely admitted Mudgee's big men were too much for his side to contain.
"Mudgee, they're just too big and strong and they just powered over our scrum and really drove in against the boys," Conyers said.
Advertisement
Mudgee's 30-5 win over CSU kept it on top of the ladder, its New Holland Cup record currently standing at seven wins and two defeats.
But when Conyers, one of the most experienced rugby coaches in the Central West, was asked if Mudgee is the title favourite he offered up another candidate.
It wasn't the currently second placed Dubbo Rhinos who have been this season's big improvers, but rather defending premiers Parkes.
Conyers feels the Boars have the players to make it back-to-back titles.
"I think Mudgee have got the best forward pack, but Parkes have got another Welsh import and they beat Mudgee by 34 points last week," Conyers said.
"So I think Parkes are going to be the favourites now from what I'm seeing and hearing.
Advertisement
"They've got their nine and 10 back from last year and a really good 15 has come on board, so it's going to be really hard to slow them down."
That nine and 10 Conyers refers to are flyhalf Luke Bevan and scrumhalf Josh Miles.
Bevan has won a Caldwell Cup with the Central West Blue Bulls, while Miles was captain-coach last season when the Boars were crowned New Holland Cup premiers.
This Saturday we'll get a chance to see if Conyers' prediction about Parkes holds up - the Boars will be hosting the Wombats.
FOR the past three years when it comes to the Ferguson Cup, no rivalry has had the intensity of Dubbo Roolettes and Bathurst Bulldogs.
Advertisement
Gone is the scenario you had in 2019 when the Roolettes could only muster six players for a clash with the Bulldogs and Bathurst opted to stop official scoring after 20 minutes when leading 47-0.
Now the Ferguson Cup contests between Bulldogs and Roolettes are fast, they're physical and each try is hard earned.
In 2020 the Dubbo side took out the minor premiership and was the first to advance to the decider, but on grand final day Bulldogs posted an upset 17-12 win.
The Roolettes were devastated.
Last year COVID-19 meant no finals series, but as Bulldogs had claimed the minor premiership, the Bathurst outfit was also declared premiers.
Again the Roolettes were left bitterly disappointed.
Advertisement
This season the pair have once again set the standard in the Ferguson Cup and it's the undefeated Roolettes who sit atop the ladder with Bulldogs five points back.
The minor premiership will come down to their next meeting - one which comes after this Saturday's general bye.
Bulldogs will be hosting at Ashwood Park and have a home crowd to cheer them on, but the Roolettes will be fuelled by a desire to go all the way in 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.