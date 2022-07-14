Mudgee Basketball season underway with a surge in popularity

The Mudgee Basketball season is well underway with a surge in popularity not seen for the sport in several years.
Nine teams nominated for the senior men's competition, and with teams playing each other twice, the eighteen week season plus play offs will not be concluded until October.
Advertisement
After five weeks of competition, Mayso's Pro Shop head the ladder on 20 points without a loss, from Stride Health on 19 points, with 4 wins 1 loss and a draw.
Bushchooks and Hairy Ballers are next on 14 points, followed by Edmunds Interiors 12, Mudgee Cranes and Ramp Financial Solutions 11, Levens Smash Repairs 10, Taipans 4.
It is not clear at this early stage which teams are likely A grade contenders, however the top five on the ladder at the moment are certainly heading in that direction.
The competition will resume on Monday where at the PCYC at 6.30pm Bushchooks play Mudgee Cranes (U18s) and at 7.30pm Taipans V Edmunds Interiors.
At St Matthews at 6.30pm Levens Smash Repairs against Hairy Ballers, 7.30pm Ramp Financial Solutions.
Women's competition
While the men's competition roars ahead, it has been disappointing to find numbers for a women's competition has not been viable for a few years, so an attempt to lure women back to the court will be made in term 3.
A 3x3 competition on Friday nights at the PCYC from 6.30pm will be trialled for any women who would like to play basketball.
Minimum teams of three up to perhaps six will be accepted, although with games played over ten minutes at both ends of the court.
The first turn up and try night will be Friday, July 22 with teams and players asked to be at the PCYC by 6.15pm so a draw can be made from existing teams and players looking for a game.
Games are played within the three point circle, so fitness is not crucial, and with substitutions at any time, teams can rotate their line up when they wish at any whistle.
Depending on the number of teams in the draw, each team will get a minimum of two games, with final games concluding at 8pm.
All players must be members of the PCYC.
Junior basketball
Junior basketball this year in Mudgee is going through a resurgence with the number of players participating well up on previous seasons.
Advertisement
Three competitions are currently underway for different age groups, games played on Wednesday at the PCYC and St Matthews, six teams in each.
Leading Group A is Mayso's Pro Shop Gold on 36 points, from Yellow on 24 along with Cudgegong Valley Motel Blue and White, Club Mudgee Purple girls team 15, Aqua on 12.
On top of the ladder in Group B is Mayso's Pro Shop Black & Red with 32 points, Gold and Orange equal second on 27, Celtics Green 21, Cudgegong Valley Motel Red girls 18, Purple 9.
Leading the Group C competition is Club Mudgee Dark Blue on 21 points, Light Blue 18, Orange 15, Club Mudgee Green 14, Mudgee Travel & Cruise 11, Club Mudgee Purple 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.