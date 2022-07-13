Memorable - that's how four Mudgee Wombats have described their time with the club after they recently reached major milestones.
The first two games in July have been special for Scott Hedrick, Cody Eagle, Gemma Williams and Helen Blackmore whose dedication and sheer love of union was celebrated.
For long time Wombat, Scott Hedrick who started with the club as a junior in 2005, celebrating his 150th game on July 9 was an affirming feeling.
"It feels pretty good, I've been playing there for a long time and I never actually thought I'd get to 100, let alone 150," he said.
"One of the reasons that has kept me around is the club itself. Everyone from the committee to our supporters to the people I play with, they're all phenomenal.
"My highlight would be the people I've played with over the years, I've played with some great players over those 150 games. I've had a lot of bad losses but a lot of good wins as well.
"Maybe I'll play another 150 games, I don't know if my wife would be impressed with that though."
After adding union to his sporting roster in 2013, Cody Eagle hasn't looked back since, clocking his 100th game as a Wombat last Saturday.
"It's pretty surreal, I didn't realise I played that many games for the club. I'd like to hope I can play 100 more," he said.
"After I went to union from league, I haven't turned back since. For me, it's union all the way."
For one of the original members of the women's team, Gemma Williams, to play 50 games "is a big achievement".
The milestone was slated for the club's launch day on June 25 but a forfeit from the Wellington Redbacks pushed the game to July 2 in Parkes.
"I have been playing since 2016 so I'm one of the originals. I wanted to try a different sport because I had never played one outside of school, and what better club to join than the Wombats," she said.
"Getting to the grand final a couple of times and being a part of that has been a real highlight. We're currently sitting on top, hopefully we can make it to the grand final again and come away with the win."
Mudgee women's captain Helen Blackmore's 50th game, much like Williams', was pushed back a week but regardless, to be one of the first local women to hit that mark is a privilege.
"I have had a great time being part of the Wombat family. I have been involved on and off the field with the club, and it was a privilege to be one of the first females to make the milestone," she said.
"I started with the club as a player but it didn't take long to become immersed in the club way of life. It's rewarding to contribute to a group that supports each other in all kinds of ways."
Blackmore, who has won three NSW Country Championships and been selected for the NSW Country Corellas, said for her side to win the grand final this year would make for the ultimate season.
"The girls have a really good vibe this year. We have been playing really well this season, and winning the grand final would be the icing on the cake with reaching my milestone of 50 games and our move to Glen Willow."
