"A bright future in athletics".
That's the aim for the Gulgong Little Athletics club who will set five volunteers on a path to becoming coaches.
The chance to upskill follows $1,690 in funding from the State Government.
"Gulgong Little A's relies heavily on parents and other community members to volunteer their time to run events that they're not necessarily trained in themselves," Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders said.
"It's great to be able to provide this support for the club to upskill its volunteers and help our rising track and field stars to reach their full potential."
Gulgong Little Athletics president, Jo O'Loughlin said the club have already received interest from parents keen to participate in the course.
"We get an opportunity to get some people on board to learn how to become athletics coaches, which is really needed in our region," she said.
"I've made it my aim to fill these positions and have already had interest from some parents to take advantage and do the coaches course.
"Hopefully we can get some coaches to coach these kids and give them a bright future in athletics."
