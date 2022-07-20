The countdown has begun for more than forty of the region's producers who will soon showcase their produce at various points throughout Mudgee Wine and Food Month.
The month-long event will return in September following two years of obstacles weathered by Mudgee region producers.
"The past two years have been tough on the region's growers who've had to navigate smoke taint and heavy rain, which affected grape growing, along with COVID-19 that forced the closure of cellar doors for many months and ongoing staff shortages," Mudgee Wine Association president Deborah Clear said.
"Given the somewhat unsettled past few years, we're absolutely thrilled to see the return of Mudgee Wine and Food month in 2022 in all its glory with an incredible range of events throughout September.
"From award-winning cellar doors offering great wine and local produce, to our stunning natural surroundings and buildings filled with charm, there's something for everyone."
The annual showcase will feature more than 40 cellar doors and restaurants from the Mudgee region, with wine and food events including markets, dinners and vineyard tours scheduled throughout September.
Tickets for Mudgee Wine and Food month events can purchased from www.mudgeewinemonth.com.au.
