Mudgee Guardian

Man airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition after crashing into a dam at Lue

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorcyclist lucky to be alive after being pulled from Lue dam unconscious

A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a dam near Mudgee on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.