Motorcyclist lucky to be alive after being pulled from Lue dam unconscious

A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a dam near Mudgee on Friday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to reports that a motorcyclist had fallen off his bike and landed in a dam at Walkers Lane, Lue about midday on July 15.
Three paramedic road crews and the Westpac Ambulance Rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
Bystanders performed CPR on the unconscious man, believed to be in his 40s, before paramedics arrived and worked with the critical care team to stabilise the patient.
He was airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
NSW Ambulance inspector Peter Rowlands said if it weren't for the bystanders who performed CPR, the man would have died.
"The rider came off his bike and ended up in a dam unconscious," he said.
"Thankfully bystanders managed to get him out and commence CPR.
"This patient is very sick now but without their quick response, he certainly wouldn't be alive."
