Woman released on bail for the second time after breaking into Gulgong home

A Yarrawonga woman who missed her hearing date due to 'family reasons' has been granted bail for the second time.
A warrant for the arrest of Sherry-Anne Lucas was issued on June 9 after she was convicted in her absence at Mudgee Local Court for break and enter and stealing.
The 44-year-old was brought before Mudgee court in handcuffs on July 19 where she was granted bail by Magistrate Kasey Pearce, who questioned why Lucas failed to appear at her hearing regarding the charges last month.
"I lost my father late in April and just missed it," Lucas said.
"There were other things going on in her life," Legal Aid solicitor, George Fren said.
According to court documents, Lucas entered the backyard of a Belmore Street house in Gulgong at 1.11pm on March 30 last year - a number of hours after the victim and her family had left the home.
Shortly after she was captured on CCTV footage in the backyard, Lucas entered the house where she took the victim's black leather Mimco purse valued at $250.
Inside the wallet was a key, $700 cash, personal cards and a Commonwealth Bank of Australia bankcard.
The court was told that Lucas also took $50 from the top bedside drawer in the main bedroom.
Lucas was captured on CCTV walking out the back door of the residence at 1.25pm. She was not carrying any items at the time.
A black Hyundai SUV - that was caught on CCTV at the time of Lucas' entry - was captured on video turning from Belmore Street into Stott Street before pulling up to the victim's driveway at 1.27pm.
Cynthia Laws - the 41-year-old driver of the vehicle - was captured on video footage 30 minutes later entering IGA on Mayne Street in Gulgong, where she purchased $35 worth of items by using the victim's bankcard.
The victim noticed the IGA transaction on the morning of May 31 and immediately cancelled her card. She then reviewed her CCTV footage and identified Lucas breaking into her backyard.
Police were contacted and attended the address on June 1. The victim gave police a signed statement along with a copy of the CCTV footage from the address.
Police also viewed the footage from IGA before Laws was arrested in Stroud about 10am on July 14.
She admitted to driving the Hyundai SUV to the victim's address with Lucas as a passenger and picking her up a short time later.
Laws - who resides in Stroud - was sentenced in Cessnock Local Court on September 20 last year to a six-month intensive correction order (ICO), after pleading guilty on August 9 to driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.
She was also convicted in her absence on August 5 for dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Further to the ICO, she was banned from driving for 12 months.
Meanwhile, Lucas was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station at 11.55am on July 15 where she entered police custody.
She was granted bail after appearing before Dubbo Local Court on July 16 last year for the charges.
Lucas' hearing has been adjourned to Mudgee Local Court on September 6 to allow for a sentencing assessment report to be completed.
