Sherry-Anne Lucas on bail for the second time after breaking into Gulgong home and stealing items

Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 26 2022 - 6:00am
Woman released on bail for the second time after breaking into Gulgong home

A Yarrawonga woman who missed her hearing date due to 'family reasons' has been granted bail for the second time.

