A Mudgee man has been fined $440 and disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to drug driving.
Court documents reveal a green Holden Commodore was stopped by police on the Castlereagh Highway in Mudgee at 3.25am on February 20 this year.
The driver - Isaac Pavey - was subjected to an oral fluid test which returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.
The court heard the 21-year-old was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Mudgee Police Station.
"I smoked ice in a pipe yesterday at 4.30pm," Pavey said while in police custody.
During sentencing in open court on July 19, Magistrate Kasey Pearce commended Pavey on seeking rehabilitation, after he informed the court of his wait for a room.
"I see you're trying to do something about your ice use, that's a good thing. I wish you all the best because using methylamphetamine is a slippery slope," Magistrate Pearce said.
