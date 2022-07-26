Mudgee Guardian
Exclusive

Mudgee man arrested by Australian Border Force for alleged illegal firearm manufacturing

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:29am, first published July 26 2022 - 11:01pm
Initial silencers, one of 24 silencers detected by ABF. Picture: Australian Border Force

A 37-year-old man from Mudgee has been arrested after he was allegedly uncovered with an illegal firearm manufacturing set up.

