Gilgandra, Narromine and Dunedoo score tight Castlereagh League wins

Updated July 27 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
The Gilgandra defence was made to work during Saturday's narrow win over the Gulgong Terriers. Picture: Stephen Basham

Narrow wins for Gilgandra, Narromine and Dunedoo on the weekend showcased the intense nature of the battle for Castlereagh League finals places this season.

