A successful fundraiser has meant the world to a number of Gulgong Junior Rugby League players who, thanks to community support, scored a chance to don representative gear.
Living in a regional community means taking advantage of opportunities is often met with challenges, with the region's youngsters often left to rely on their parents' abilities to travel all over the West.
Advertisement
Of the 42 who trialed, 19 aspiring Gulgong footy stars had a helping hand with getting to a representative cluster carnival in Bathurst on July 9 and 10, thanks to the success of the GJRL trivia night.
"GJRL are very proud of our representative players' performance and sportsmanship demonstrated at the 2022 Group 10 Cluster Carnival," a GJRL club spokesperson said.
"We are appreciative of the local businesses who donated services and prizes to our GJRL trivia evening which raised 80 per cent of funds required to pay registrations for our rep players with the club funding the balance.
"We thank all involved for supporting and enabling our local youth to participate in this event."
The success of the fundraiser also paid dividends for ten-year-old Calen Webster who won a 2021 signed NSW State of Origin jersey - a piece of sporting memorabilia he said he will treasure forever.
"I'm very excited, I didn't expect to get it. I love footy, my favourite position is dummy-half ... and I love the Eels, I don't have a favourite player, they're all really good," Calen said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.