Artwork from thousands of Mid-Western region school students were unveiled as part of the Cudgegong Learning Community (CLC) art show on August 2.
The CLC initiative - that aligns with Education Week - celebrates the quality of schooling offered and the opportunities available to students receiving public education in NSW.
Advertisement
According to the Director of Educational Leadership for the Mudgee region Daniel Heard, art offers local students the opportunity to express themselves in a way supported by their schooling.
"I always appreciate the ability of art to allow students to communicate and promote their individuality and identity," Mr Heard said.
"I'd love to say we allow students the same opportunity through their math and science but ... through art, they can demonstrate themselves and express things that they aren't largely able to express in other ways.
"The artistic flare we see in all of the work is a fantastic celebration of what we're doing in our public schools."
Mudgee Public School principal, John Carters complemented Mr Heard's sentiments and said the art show "is a great way to showcase what we can do in public education".
The CLC art show is on display upstairs at the Mudgee Arts Precinct until Friday, August 5 until 2pm.
Participating schools include:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.