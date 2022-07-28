What does the Wiradjuri story and the Mudgee Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) committee have in common?
A big, colourful goanna.
With paintbrushes in hand, 640 Mudgee Public School students jazzed up pieces of denim on June 2 that would - once sewn by the "imaginative" Kayt Dickson - create the gigantic local Jeans for Genes mascot.
The idea to create the goanna was suggested by 10-year-old MPS student, Charlie Pye who is a "very proud young Wiradjuri man" according to his grandmother, longtime CMRI Mudgee committee member, Jane Roberts.
"I really like to find avenues that help raise kid's awareness of the good work Children's Medical does. So, my grandson Charlie said 'why don't you think about using - with permission from elders - the goanna because it's the Wiradjuri totem animal?," Ms Roberts explained.
"We thought it was a great idea because it was raising kid's awareness of the Wiradjuri story while also helping the students understand just how fortunate they are compared to many other children within the community."
Students devoted an entire day to not only partake in the collaborative project with CMRI Mudgee, but also participate in learning about the research institute and develop an enhanced understanding of the Wiradjuri story.
One of the teachers behind the joint-project, Mudgee Public School stage one relief principal, Danielle George said the collaboration offered students the opportunity to give back to the CMRI who have previously helped fellow classmates and families.
"To have our school and the CMRI come together for such a big collarbotation is really special," Ms George said.
"The students were really excited to be a part of such a big project and to learn so much about medical awareness, particularly as it has affected a lot of our students and siblings of our students in the past."
The goanna has been doing the rounds in local shop fronts, particularly at Blooms the Chemist, F45, The Book Nest and Mudgee Arts Precinct, but will soon occupy a permanent residence at Mudgee Public School.
"The children are so proud of this goanna as he lurches around Mudgee. This Friday (July 29), the kids will pick a name for goanna ... and it will stay at the school," Ms Roberts said.
The CMRI Mudgee team will host an "extra big stall" on August 5 outside Blooms the Chemist Mudgee from 8am to 1pm as part of Jeans for Genes Day.
In the meantime, Jeans for Genes stalls are held outside of Blooms every Friday and Saturday between 10am and 12pm.
All money raised goes to the Children's Medical Research Institute to help find treatments and cures for genetic diseases and birth disorders.
The Mudgee Local Aboriginal Land Council were contacted for comment ahead of publication.
