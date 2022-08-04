Mudgee Guardian
Weather

Mudgee region has a high chance of receiving damaging winds and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
August 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain continues to fall in Mudgee on August 4

Mudgee region residents woke to the sound of rain hitting their roofs on Thursday, August 4 and by 1pm, the town had already received 16 millimetres.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.