Mudgee region residents woke to the sound of rain hitting their roofs on Thursday, August 4 and by 1pm, the town had already received 16 millimetres.
"This shows there are some strong winds around today," A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson told ACM's Daily Liberal said.
Rain is expected to continue until early Friday morning, meaning the risk of flash flooding in the evening is high.
"Today is expected to be the wettest and windiest day and then we will see a reduction in the amount of rain," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that because of the recent rain activity in the Mudgee region, the soil is quite saturated which places an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines.
"People picking up kids or driving home from work, need to take care on the roads," they said.
On Friday, there is an 80 per cent chance of rain for Mudgee.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
