A bright, yellow and Wiggle-y icon who sung his way into the childhood of many Australians will take to the stage at Gulgong this month.
The Heart of Gulgong committee has scored former yellow Wiggle and Heart of the Nation CEO, Greg Page as their headliner for the upcoming Songs of the Heart concert.
Advertisement
The concert - which will take place on August 13 from 7pm at the Gulgong RSL - will not only feature Mr Page, but an array of Gulgong folk artists who will get the show underway.
"For the first half of our program, some of the Gulgong folk musicians will perform. The second half will be about Greg Page as he tells of his journey through music and also his journey following his sudden cardiac arrest," Heart of Gulgong chairman, Rob Barton said.
"He'll be singing music along the lines of Neil Diamond, Elvis, John Denver, Perry Como, and he did say to me he'll definitely do a couple of Wiggles songs."
The aim of the concert, which will also feature an auction throughout the night, is to raise funds to maintain the 22 AED units installed across Gulgong.
"In the 16 months our program has been running, we've identified 15 AEDs in businesses that are available throughout business hours. We've also installed seven 24/7 units available all day, everyday," Mr Barton said.
"Gulgong is reaching a saturation point when it comes to the number of AEDs. What the money is required for now is for the ongoing maintenance.
"A couple of months ago, one of our units was taken late one night for an emergency situation. Thank goodness no shock was required because the AED pads had to be replaced - that's an expense of 250 dollars."
Mr Page will also appear at a public morning tea on the Saturday morning, following his appearance at Gulgong High School from 1pm on August 12, where all of the town's students will learn about heart health.
"Greg will be putting out that 'call, push, shock' message, the AED message, and I'm sure he'll talk a little bit about being a Wiggle and probably sing a song or two for them all," Mr Barton said.
The morning tea will be held at Gulgong's CWA hall on Herbert Street from 10.30am on August 13.
Those wishing to attend must RSVP by phoning Rob Barton on 0428 942 366 or Paul Fookes on 0448 741 446, or by emailing gulgongheartbeat@gulgong.com.au.
The 18+ Songs of the Heart concert will take place at the Gulgong RSL from 7pm to 10pm on August 13. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased at the RSL prior to the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.