Mudgee Guardian
Our People

A dream comes to life with new children's book by Mudgee-based author

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rianna Le with a copy of her book. Photo: Supplied

Rianna Le is a passionate educator, teacher and now children's author.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.