A dream comes to life with new children's book by Mudgee-based author

"From a teacher's point of view, the reason I wrote the message was because when I went on all my pracs, I noticed kids didn't really care about all the rubbish on the ground. Or if you said said, 'can you pick up that rubbish?' They'd say 'that's not mine.' They didn't really understand why... it's an important message, because you have to instil it into children at a young age and it's something that is so important.