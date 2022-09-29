Midwest Brumbies ready to rumble after shaky start to season

The Midwest Brumbies are off to a rocky start to the 2022 season going down in all almost all grades bar the under 16s to the Goannas at Jubilee Oval in Mudgee.
President and U16s coach Guy Pascoe said while the season started off with just one win, he said he expects things to pick up and stay strong throughout the season.
"It's a bit of a relief actually that the season has started - I'm pretty sure the girls are that way as well because a lot of them are really excited, but at the same time they're apprehensive and nervous about that first game. Then we get that first one on the road and everything settles down.
They ran on with a bare 13... and they held their own.- Guy Pascoe
"I definitely think we're going to be competitive in all grades. The Goannas are a more established team within the comp and if we can get those sort of scores that we did on the weekend - and particularly with the new players that have never played before especially the U18s," Guy said.
"They ran on with a bare 13, they didn't have any subs and they held their own, particularly the 18s, they almost won the game. It was only a late try by Goannas that got them home.
"We're definitely going to be more competitive, that's for sure."
In January this year, the Midwest Brumbies were facing a tough outlook before the season was underway with a number of players pulling out pre-season for a multitude of reasons, leaving the club unsure if they would be able to field all their teams. Thankfully that hasn't panned out, with all teams able to field a side this season.
"It's been awesome. Getting the word out there and advertising was probably one of the hurdles for us. We've done that we've got a new sponsors - a heap of new major sponsors," he said.
"Everyone is starting to get around it now and they realise how much the game is growing on the women's side of things, especially with the women's NRL that's branching out and getting more teams.
It's going to get bigger and bigger in the bush too. We've got pathways now as well for the younger girls to get into the NRL with the Lisa Fiaolo cup that was announced a few weeks back. We had five representatives from our club which was great."
Those five Brumbies were Maddie Smith, Maddy Rawlinson, Jasmine Lane, Chloe Patrick and Angie Littler who represented the Western Rams U17s on the Central Coast.
The Brumbies will face Woodbridge at Grenfell on Sunday, 9 October at Henry Lawson Oval.
